Red tide striking Collier, Lee counties
The poisonous red tide algae may be creeping up Florida’s West Coast.
Concentrations are thickening, killing fish and other marine life in Lee and Collier counties.
Charlotte and Sarasota seem safe for the moment.
Recent water samples from Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf coastlines north to St. Petersburg and Tampa mostly appeared clear of any signs of the toxic algae, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported.
Only two samples, taken from Sarasota Bay, turned up slight “background” amounts, the FWC reported.
Mote Marine Laboratory daily beach reports at visitbeaches.org Friday also confirmed Sarasota and Charlotte beaches were healthy. On Fort Myers Beach Friday, Mote reported, people experienced moderate respiratory irritations and dead fish washed onto the shoreline.
Low concentrations of red tide are naturally occurring in the Gulf of Mexico.
Water samples taken earlier this week are tainted with low to medium concentrations of red tide cells from Marco Island north to Captiva Island and Sanibel, just south of Charlotte Harbor.
Also, the FWC received numerous reports of fish kills since Sept. 30 from Collier and Lee counties where red tide and other algae blooms were deemed the suspected causes.
From the fall of 2017 into most of 2018, intense red tide blooms clung like a choke hold to the coast of Southwest Florida, killing various marine mammals, millions of fish and other sea life up and down Florida’s West Coast and beyond.
For more information about red tide, visit myfwc.com.
Officials: Avoid Hep A by washing hands
SARASOTA - Dirty hands.
Hepatitis A virus cases are increasing in Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, and one culprit is likely not enough hand-washing, health officials say.
Since January, the Florida Health Department reported 3,339 statewide Hepatitis A cases, including 75 in Sarasota, 23 in Charlotte and 124 in Manatee.
"People ask if food service workers are trained about hep A or if they get shots because they handle food," said Aleksandra Fitzgibbons, of the Sarasota County Health Department.
"What we've found is that the restaurant workers are contracting the virus from homeless people who come into the restaurant and eat or use the restroom. The problem is if they aren't washing their hands properly, they can spread the disease to the next person who touches the door handle or table."
Fitzgibbons said hepatitis A shots weren't required 20 years ago to combat the virus because it was under control. However, today it's spreading in Florida.
Fitzgibbons said washing between fingers for 20 or more seconds helps avoid the disease.
"Soap works, but hand sanitizer doesn't kill hepatitis A germs, it only freezes it," she said. "If you haven't got the immunization, it is available at the health department."
