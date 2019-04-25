Gran Paradiso hosted an egg-citing, egg-stravaganza, free family fun day April 20, featuring an egg hunt, face painting, bounce houses, water slide, games and other activities. Guests who attended the event were asked to bring twelve filled eggs. The day was sponsored by many residents including Liz Kooymans of Market Specialist Group at Keller Williams, Jeremy and Lisa Thompson of West Villages Homewatch, Robert Inman of MRT of SWFL Lawn Care, Joi Nemke of Your Creative Organizer, Ali Johnston of West Villages Realty, Chancy Bolo of Chancy Fit and Cheryl Bolo (dental hygienist), Ana Ciszek, Jerry Grahe, Joanna Morgera and Kathy Devine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments