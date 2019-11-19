THE PRESERVE - Preserve at West Villages organized its first-ever held potluck neighborhood block party Nov. 16.

The event, held at the D.R. Horton community, included food, dancing and disc jockey entertainment provided by Mike Juaire, owner of Spin It Again DJ Services.

The day was organized by residents of the community and was held for those to meet new residents, converse and enjoy each other's company before the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

More than 70 residents attended the fun-filled event, bringing their own dish to share with others.

Guests also chipped in $10 each, which helped with the purchase of hot dogs, smoked sausages, utensils and other items for the evening's festivities.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments