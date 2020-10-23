WELLEN PARK - Renaissance officials hosted a pumpkin-decorating program inside its clubhouse Oct. 17, which they opened to residents Oct. 13.
Masks are required upon entering the clubhouse and must be worn at all times while indoors, and 6-feet social distancing is enforced.
All materials, decorations and other items including pumpkins were provided during this free activity for all ages.
