It’s been a busy week here in the West Villages.
CoolToday Park has finally opened and the final game of spring training has been played.
Did you get an opportunity to see the park?
Even if you didn’t there is plenty to do in the next few weeks. The tiki bar is opening on April 20, events are planned for May, so get over there if you haven’t seen it.
We also had the special edition of the paper, with plenty of Braves information.
There’s some more coverage on the Braves in today’s paper if you missed the game or the open house on Saturday.
While we we’ve been enjoying baseball, I took a trip out to Grand Palm to meet Danny and Susi Ruettimann. The Ruettimanns also own Goosie who is an 8-year-old Border Collie, she is the real star of the show though.
Danny recently showed off Goosie’s disc skills at a Disc Doggin’ event at the Grand Palm dog park. Goosie is also the star of Susi’s Goosie Girl Greeting cards, which were sold at a Grand Palm craft show recently.
After Susi retired from Hallmark she decided to start making the cards. Susi and Danny both worked for Hallmark.
She spent 16 years working for the company as a project manager working on merchandising, he worked as a contractor. Susi had come to Florida through Hallmark once and fell in love with it, that’s how the journey got started.
“I had a work trip and I had never been to Florida,” Susi said.
Like most the warm weather attracted them to the area and they started looking to make it permanent.
Danny says the pair started looking for a home in Sarasota that attempt fell through. After that their real estate agent suggested checking out the West Villages and Venice.
Their real estate agent called at the last minute and said there was a great lot in Venice they needed to check out. From there Danny flew down on a weekend to see the potential house, and Susi said that if he liked it to buy it.
The pair have lived in Grand Palm for two and a half years, but the photos of Goosie started before that.
Susi said that Goosie was very high energy, and when they got her and she wouldn’t make eye contact. Goosie is a rescue who was picked up after being found on the side of the road in Arkansas, they think she came from a breeder.
“One day I was cleaning out my closet for the Goodwill and it was the middle of winter and I remember I had this pink puffer vest,” Susi said.
Susi decided to put the vest on Goosie to see what she would do.
“So I put it on her and she was fine,” Susi said.
Susi had continued to clean out the closet and she looked down over the railing in the house and saw Goosie laying in the vest sleeping.
“When I put clothes on her she calms down,” Susi said.
It was then she decided to take photos of Goosie in clothing, once a week she would take photos of Goosie doing funny things in clothing.
“Then I’d post them on Facebook and everyone said you should do a coffee table book, you should greeting cards, you should do a calendar,” Susi said.
She said that no one buys calendars and questioned who’d buy a book. So she decided to keep posting on Facebook, and she got a lot of love from fans.
“So I just kept doing them and a lot of people said I love to go through your Facebook page and show our grandkids what Goosie is doing,” Susi said.
It was after retiring when she had time to make the cards and used the craft show at Grand Palm. She said after making 50 for the show and sold out, and then shared it on Facebook — she sold an additional 100 cards like that.
Susi had gotten a lot of requests to order the cards and had sent them across the the country. While she did it once, she didn’t plan to do it again.
“When you have a craft show it’s just easier to get them all out there,” Susi said.
Right now Susi has no plans to sell online, but she’s looking into learning Etsy. While Susi makes cards, Danny and Goosie get active with disc tossing.
Danny wanted a dog he could Frisbee with, and had done it with their first dog a border collie mix. He said he got started at local events in Kansas City and wanted to bring that here.
“She was opposite of Goose, and he did a Frisbee competition with her, “ Susi said.
That dog was more reserved and hadn’t really taken to the Frisbee tossing. Danny says Goosie is super focused when it comes to Frisbee.
Danny and Goosie had been part of the premier disc dogging club in Kansas City.
“She qualified for world champion and several different organizations,” Danny said.
He said she did demonstrations at the Kansas City Royals game and Nebraska championship games, and other events.
While they have done display, he says that he may do it but not right now. He did it locally to try and gauge interest to see if he could do it here.
Right now Danny doesn’t have any plans to do any other disc events, but that can change.
While Goosie may not be catching discs, you could see her on a card or even taking a jog through Grand Palm.
“Everyone in the neighborhood knows her,” Susi said.
If you or your neighbor have an interesting story you’d like to share for “Faces of West Villages” give me a call at 941-681-3002 or send me an email at alexandra.herrera@yoursun.com.
