With a new year comes the return of new and old neighbors here in the West Villages.
Along with the neighbors, there is also a new editor of the West Villages Sun. While I’m using this edition’s space to introduce myself this week, but I want this column to be about you, your neighbors interesting stories.
I’ve been with The Sun since 2016, I started at the Englewood Sun before I was moved to North Port to cover Sarasota County Schools. When the opportunity to cover the West Villages came up I decided to give it a try, especially with so much going on.
I’m curious about what makes the West Villages unique, what kind of people make these communities special and I’m sure you’re just as curious about your neighbors.
One of those stories belongs to your neighbor Gary Spinazze, 68, of IslandWalk. He is originally from Michigan. In November Spinazze was inducted into the Frozen Food Hall of Fame, which is part of the The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association.
Did you know there was a Frozen Food Hall of Fame? I sure didn’t.
He came here like many of you to escape the cold and snow, especially after living in the mid-west throughout his career.
Spinazze, who enjoys Corvettes and now golf, is also part of the Zerocrats group that represents those in the refrigerated and frozen foods industry.
The frozen food hall of fame began in 1990 and while it doesn’t have a physical location leaders in the frozen food and refrigerated food industry are honored annually.
There is also Golden Penguin awards which are awarded during National Dairy Month, which takes place in June.
Again did you know there was an entire month dedicated to celebrating dairy?
The penguins have a wide variety of categories, but honor the marketing efforts in frozen and refrigerated foods.
Spinazze started working in supermarkets in the 1960s, he also served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972.
Once he returned from Vietnam he worked the retail side until the 1986, when he moved to Chicago to work for Roundy’s Supermarket.
During his time with Roundy’s, Spinazze moved into marketing, though he says he has run the gamut when it comes to working with foods.
Roundy’s took Spinazze to Milwaukee, where he worked for 11 years before moving onto Rich Foods, which focuses on frozen and refrigerated foods.
While at Rich Foods, Spinazze was the vice president of marketing. It was after that Spinazze took a job at Nash Finch where he was vice president of national accounts and later vice president of grocery procurement.
He briefly left Nash Finch to work for Spartan Foods in Michigan, but the company eventually merged with Nash Finch. Spinazze has been honored for his time at Nash Finch where he retired in 2013 as vice president of vendor relations.
“It’s humbling, it’s a big industry and you take it for granted,” Spinazze said.
He added that “you go out into the sunset and don’t expect much.”
After spending 40 years working with foods, he says that the changes are unbelievable. From foil wrapped tv trays to being able to have a wide variety of healthy frozen options, as well as the use of computers to fill trays accurately.
For the future of foods? Spinazze hopes the innovation continues, that frozen and refrigerated foods expand.
“More innovations and (healthier) alternatives,” Spinazze said.
Spinazze serves as a board member for the order of Zerocrats and judges grocery competitions. He does plenty locally as well, he runs the Vettes for Vets event in the West Villages.
His work with veterans comes after volunteering for FISH or Food Industry Serving Heroes, which has been changed to Friends In Service of Heroes. After his own experiences returning from Vietnam, he doesn’t want others returning to have a negative experience or to not be recognized.
“(I) wanted to give back,” Spinazze said.
Spinazze plans to continue to give back and enjoy his retirement in IslandWalk.
As for me I’m excited to get to know you all and to spend time in your communities, but also see how much the West Villages grows in the future.
If you or your neighbor have an interesting story you’d like to share for “Faces of West Villages” give me a call at 941-681-3002 or send me an email at aherrera@sun-herald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.