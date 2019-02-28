ISLANDWALK — This week I went over at IslandWalk, where Ross the Mentalist’s dad George Wasielke shared his own exciting story.
If you missed Ross’s show at IslandWalk last week, I heard it was a real treat.
Ross’s father George worked for NBC for 40 years, where he operated cameras and worked with sound and boom. The 89-year-old’s story includes bear hugs from the late John Belushi, working at Saturday Night Live, time on David Letterman’s set and two Emmy’s for his Olympic coverage.
Close to the park at IslandWalk I took some time to chat with George about his time working in television.
George actually turned 89 on Monday and his IslandWalk home has a wall of photos of him and some signed photos from the SNL greats. While the focal point is George behind the camera there are signed photos from Eddie Murphy, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase and many of the originals from SNL — his Emmy is on a side table.
During his time at NBC he received two Emmys for his coverage at the Olympics during the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul. One Emmy is at his home in IslandWalk, the other he says is at his other son’s house.
George worked for NBC starting in 1948 and worked there until 1988, his only disruption was during the Korean War where he was in the Army. He served in Korea from 1952 to 1954 and he returned to his job following the war.
“I came out of the Army, I was in motion picture school, (which) is where I got the training,” George said.
George is from Queens, New York, so he took a job at Radio City where he worked his way up.
He started out as an assistant cameraman and did work as a boom operator, sound for NBC radio and as a cameraman. He got the job at SNL because he knew how to operate a boom microphone.
“I did the first 10 years of Saturday Night Live,” he said.
George worked the camera there, but before he helped broadcast SNL, he worked on a variety of shows.
SNL has been shot live since it began airing in 1975 and according to George preparation began on Thursday. Thursday was the blocking day and lasted about eight hours, the second day was rehearsal, could go for 11 to 12 hours and on Saturday the day began at 10 a.m. until 2 a.m.
Saturday included the dress rehearsal and the live show, which according to George required him to think on his feet.
“(You) had to adapt quickly,” George said.
George says that sometimes things would be cut or others changed during the show which required quick changes.
“You had to be on your toes,” he said.
George says the most memorable moment was John Belushi’s cheeseburger, cheeseburger from the Olympia Diner skit. He recalls Belushi would also bear hug him on set when he arrived.
“He was a good man,” George recalls.
Belushi’s career was short lived and died in 1982 after a cocaine overdose at the age of 33.
George says he can’t stay up anymore like he used to and goes to bed early these days, he laughs recalling his late night work. In addition to SNL, George also did camera work for David Letterman.
Letterman began his own career with NBC in 1980 where he did an early morning talk show, it was in 1982 that Letterman became the host of Late Night with David Letterman.
In 1993 Letterman moved to CBS where he hosted the Late Show with David Letterman until 2015.
George says Letterman featured him twice on air and that one of those was for national pea soup day — he added that Letterman was a good man.
Along with this he also covered NBC golf for five years during the Masters Championships and was the cameraman for LPGA golfer Carol Mann — he also did the NBC baseball game of the week.
“Coverage was for where ever that game was,” George said.
He retired in 1988 and moved to IslandWalk about five or six years ago, he can’t recall.
George is just enjoying his retirement, he now gets an exercise lesson in home, takes a walk outside and enjoys time with his son.
