ISLANDWALK — Do you ever feel like you need to get away?
I know we live in paradise, but sometimes you need a change of scenery. Whether its another tropical paradise, a foreign land to try some new dishes or just another part of the state, sometimes you need to get away.
Did you know one of your neighbors runs a travel group? From local visits to the murals of Sebring and the clown museum, to the Canadian Rockies, to trips through Portugal.
Though if you’re feeling tropical the group is also planning trips to Hawaii and through the Caribbean. Whatever it is you’re looking for your neighbor Julie Mickey over in IslandWalk can help you travel, if you’re looking for a change of scenery.
Mickey has been a travel agent for 20 years and has brought her business to the West Villages, though what’s unique is her travel group.
Along with helping you travel Mickey also works on bringing her neighbors together, something she has been doing since 2017. Mickey has been living in IslandWalk since 2013, before that she lived in Sarasota.
“(It’s) grown from 20 people to 126 on the recent trip,” Mickey said.
While the group is called Venice Group Travel, Mickey says she caters to IslandWalk residents a lot and holds events at the clubhouse.
Though its starting to spread to other neighborhoods, according to Mickey.
“We’re getting well known and (it) has spread to Gran Paradiso,” she said.
It’s not only is it an opportunity to learn about travel, but a great way to get to know your neighbors. One of the things that I love about the West Villages is how you all spend time together and get to know each other.
Mickey’s group is a great example of that, she sees repeat travelers and visits to her gatherings.
“We’re getting a lot of new people,” Mickey said.
She says that response and interest has continued to go up in the last few years and the group has not had to cancel a trip.
Along with putting a list of suggested trips for the year, she also takes suggestions from members.
“(We) absolutely take suggestions (we) try to mix it up,” Mickey said.
Along with the large travel group, Mickey gets smaller groups as well. For the next year she hopes for more growth of the group.
“We are growing (and) we have a lot of fun,” Mickey said.
If you’re interested in Mickey’s travel group or just travel, she’ll be hosting a Viking wine and cheese event at IslandWalk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 7. There is no obligation to buy, and the event is a great way to get to know neighbors. If you’d like to attend you can RSVP by calling Mickey at 941-220-3134.
If you or your neighbor have an interesting story you’d like to share for “Faces of West Villages” give me a call at 941-681-3002 or send me an email at aherrera@sun-herald.com.
