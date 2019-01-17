PLANTATION — It’s a busy time in the West Villages, though I feel like I’ll keep saying that this year.
This week saw the new light between IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso turned on, I’ll admit I was a little bit too giddy when I passed through it the other day.
Along with that this past weekend the Braves held a job fair and on Tuesday tickets for the March 24 game went on sale.
Did you manage to get tickets?
While the West Villages continues moving forward in its construction, there are residents who are working towards bettering their community.
This week I had a great opportunity to chat with Reid Stoner of the Friendlies golf group out of Plantation. Stoner and several friends started the group some 20 years ago, after finishing up a round of golf.
“It started 22 years ago with eight guys that played golf and grew from there,” Stoner said.
Stoner said it started with eight, but over the years it has grown to include 130 to 140 members. The group has gotten so popular that Stoner has had to turn away potential members, because they don’t want it to get too big.
The group eventually became organized and have a president, vice president, treasurer and secretary.
The group started with a 50/50 raffle and used it to pay for dues before it expanded to aiding charities in the area. The donations go beyond money and include food, clothing, bikes and other needed items.
Stoner says the group primarily focuses on youth, special needs and food banks. In the last 20 years the group has given $500 per charity.
In 20 years the group has given back $217,000 to help charities, community assistance ministries across several churches and just worked to really help south Sarasota County.
The group has also given scholarships to local schools, albeit mainly in Venice. Though Stoner does recall one time when the group gave to Lemon Bay High School in Englewood.
Former treasurer Vern Wiersma says the group is primarily focused on youth, and has given to Project Graduation, Salvation Army of Venice, Loveland and several food pantries in the area.
“People make recommendations,” Wiresma said.
The group has also given scholarships through the Rotaries for students, Wiresma said $1,000 was given one year.
“Almost every month we’re giving,” Stoner said.
Along with given back and raising money through 50/50s and raffles, the group also hosts monthly golf tournaments and a banquet in the winter to raise money.
The banquet includes food and dancing, along with opportunities to raise money for the group.
Though at the core of the group is playing golf and having a good time, he says that the majority of the guys play golf on other days.
Stoner says in 2019 the group plans to continue their work and continue to give back to the community.
“The whole idea is to have a good time and raising (money),” Stoner said.
If you or your neighbor have an interesting story you'd like to share for "Faces of West Villages" give me a call at 941-681-3002 or send me an email at aherrera@sun-herald.com.
