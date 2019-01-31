ISLANDWALK — One of the things I really enjoy is going to the theater.
I love taking in a good play whether its a comedy, a drama or a mystery I’ll be in the audience. Before I came to North Port and the West Villages, I used to cover shows over at Lemon Bay Playhouse — If you haven’t been take a drive to Englewood to catch a show, do it.
So why am I telling you all this?
Well one of your neighbors has written a play and he’s also an author. This week I sat down with Vince Scarsella who lives in IslandWalk, though he’s originally from Buffalo, New York.
One of his shows, “Practical Time Travel,” was recently performed in Lakeland, and if you’re planning to attend the IslandWalk theater group you’ll get a chance to read through it.
Scarsella wasn’t always a writer by trade though, he is a former lawyer and served in the Air Force where he was a Judge Advocate General. Though he retired from practicing law in 2010 and has since focused on writing.
“I’ve always been a writer,” Scarsella said.
He says he’s always filled journals with longhand writing, and through the years he has improved — though he admits that being a fiction writer is much harder than practicing law.
“I got better at it and started having short stories published, I always have ideas,” Scarsella said.
After he retired he was able to finish his first novel, he has had eight novels published. Writing novels happened because his television show pitch was rejected.
Scarsella worked to investigate complaints against lawyers for 18 years, and thought about making that into a television series. He didn’t have much luck with it, so it became a book series.
“The Lawyers Gone Bad,” was born of the failed television series. So far three books have been published and he says one more is on the way.
“I continued to write science fiction and crime short stories,” he said.
Scarsella is also fascinated by plays, which is how he decided to try and write some plays.
“(There) is nothing like seeing your thoughts and words on stage,” he said.
Scarsella has found that writing is play is much harder than writing fiction.
Some of his favorites are “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolfe,” David Mamet’s works, John Patrick Shanley’s works, Arthur Miller, among others.
Scarsella did mention that his favorite film is “Moonstruck,” he and his wife Roseanne, watch the film once a month — the pair have been together 40 years, have three kids and six grandchildren.
“Moonstruck” by the way, was written by Shanley, premiered in 1987 and stars Nicolas Cage and Cher.
He submitted his first play to Road Less Traveled Productions in Buffalo, New York in 2010.
(It’s) where I learned about the plays and writing,” Scarsella said.
He added that after that he caught the bug for writing plays. In 2010 he wrote “Hate Crime” which is about a black lawyer representing a white supremacist.
The play was staged and recorded for streaming service Skovu TV and will be performed by the Cause Theater at the College of Southern Maryland in March of this year.
After that his one-act “The Penitent,” was accepted into 2015 Watermelon One-Act Play Festival in Maryland.
This isn’t Scarsella’s first attempt at a drama circle, he moved to Florida in 2011, and lived in Davenport for a brief period.
“(I) tried to start a drama circle in Davenport,” he said.
Though it didn’t work out because of the demographics, he said many of the people living there were much younger unlike in IslandWalk. The demographic and the activities attracted him to the area.
Scarsella has been coming to the area since 2013, when he would come to Nokomis to visit his niece’s bar. It was his niece who suggested he check out the Venice area.
Since he’s moved to IslandWalk in late 2018, and its how he met fellow IslandWalk neighbor Holly Wilson.
He and Wilson started the drama club at IslandWalk.
“(The) goal is putting a play together,” Scarsella said.
Scarsella says that as a writer it makes it easier for them to stage shows, though he’s hoping another writer will join the group.
He said he had 21 residents for the first meeting, and he’s hoping to see more as time goes on.
“I have another play we may stage,” he said.
Though the goal right now is to gain more members and hopefully get a chance to stage “Practical Time Travel.”
“I think there is more interest from around IslandWalk,” he said.
If you want to learn more about your neighbor visit his website at www.vincentscarsella.webs.com and if you want to visit join the drama club email him at vlscarsella@gmail.com or Wilson at hollyt90@twcny.rr.com.
If you or your neighbor have an interesting story you’d like to share for “Faces of West Villages” give me a call at 941-681-3002 or send me an email at alexandra.herrera@yoursun.com.
