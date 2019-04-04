ISLANDWALK — You know things have really slowed down following spring training.
It’s been kind of strange to not be reporting on the Atlanta Braves. Though that’s going to change as the park really opens for activities in the coming months.
There is a pretty packed schedule starting this week with the Mizuno Invitational between North Port High and Venice High’s baseball teams.
Isn’t it exciting?
I took a trip to IslandWalk to chat with a neighbor that actually reached out to me.
Paul Vitello who oversees Constanza Medical Mission sent an email about the work he does.
Constanza Medical Mission is just that a medical mission that visits a poor region of the Dominican Republic. The group was started in 2005 by Vitello’s father, who died in 2016.
Vitello took over the mission in 2018, but he has been involved with it since the beginning.
“My dad back in 2005, he was a business man (but was) also a deacon,” Vitello said.
The mission got started after a fellow deacon and former FBI agent had formed a mission in Cevicos, Dominican Republic and took Vitello’s father down with him.
Like Constanza the needs were similar, poverty, need for basic medical care and clean water.
“He was touched by the poverty and the people,” Vitello said.
Vitello said that he and his father took a trip in 2006, known as the fact finding trip. It was after that they began running a mission trip two times a year.
They do trips in May and November down to Constanza and work to provide care for the residents there.
“Where you basically go out and recruit doctors, nurses, dentists, pretty much anybody as well as non-medical volunteers,” Vitello said.
He said that they had set up clinics in the more rural communities.
“So after a period of time of running those trips, it was apparent that there was a need for year round care,” Vitello said.
Vitello said that the ministry of health gave them a clinic, where they work with a doctor. The mission works with Dr. Saif Hader of Pakistan, who has been part of the mission since about 2005.
Hader spends the entire year in Constanza to provide care, according to Vitello. He added that the benefit of the medical clinics is that for two weeks a year you get Americans there to have an impact and spread the word.
“You go down there and its very eye opening,” Vitello said.
Vitello says the biggest challenge he faces is recruiting doctors and nurses, and he takes help from all over. Vitello says that the mission also looks for students who want to earn credit.
They also look for non-medical volunteers to provide intake, translation, and working with patients and residents.
Vitello says that as long as you want to help, you are welcome to come. He hopes that down here there are people who want to give back.
He is looking for retired doctors, nurses and anyone who is willing to help.
If you or your neighbor have an interesting story you’d like to share for “Faces of West Villages” give me a call at 941-681-3002 or send me an email at alexandra.herrera@yoursun.com.
