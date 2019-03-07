GRAN PARADISO — One of the best things about this column is all the new things I get to learn.
This week, I got to learn about the world of dog grooming, but not just any dog grooming — grooming for dog shows.
So think the Westminster Dog Show, the National Dog Show held in Philadelphia and others like it. There is a whole process of being a dog groomer for show dogs is completely different from regular grooming.
Beth Collins, who lives in Gran Paradiso part of the year, is a snowbird from Maine and comes down during the colder month. Collins has been honored for her grooming work at Westminster.
There is more to Collins than just grooming: one of her two hounds, Damsel is a retired show dog.
Collins is a handler and owner, meaning she shows her dogs as well. Some owners do not show their dogs, and have a handler that shows them.
While Collins can groom any dog for shows, she personally likes hounds. Her own dogs, Damsel and Sailor are part of the hound group.
Damsel is an Afghan Hound, and Sailor is a Borzoi — Borzoi were formally known as a Russian Wolf Hound, but the name has been changed
Honestly who knew?
Sailor is working his way up to being a show dog and will debut later this spring at his breed specific show, according to Collins. Both her dogs drew interest as we chatted at Gran Paradiso on Monday morning.
That’s the other thing dogs are shown at their breed specific show throughout the year, known as specialty national shows — before moving onto national shows. Dogs can also be the top in their breed in the entire country, so there is a lot of competition.
Makes watching the National Dog after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade completely different now right?
Collins has been grooming dogs since 1981, when she got her first Afghan Hound.
“I wanted to make sure she was groomed correctly,” Collins said.
Before dogs, she was grooming horses, which she says a lot of dog groomers start there.
Collins took that Afghan to be groomed and after seeing the work she was concerned, it prompted a call to the breeder.
“I called the breeder who said that show dog owners groom their own dogs,” Collins said.
It was after that Collins got into grooming dogs. It led her to apprenticing to learn more about how to groom show dogs.
“I would find the most successful person in that breed and I learned,” she said.
Eventually she owned her grooming salon and it changed after that for her.
Collins explained to me that each breed has it’s own standard that they are judged on, from their walking gait, the breeds gaze and even the approved colors of the dogs shown, among other standards within the breed.
She further explained that how the dogs are groomed is based on anatomy to highlight their best features and minimize weaknesses. So in order to groom she had to know the anatomy of those dogs to highlight those features.
It became her doing makeovers for show dogs.
“I assess the dog and I determined what needs to be done to show off their attributes and minimize their weakness,” Collins said.
Collins said she got certified to groom the dogs, though not everyone who is a dog groomer is certified — there is no certification or license to become a dog groomer. She took voluntary courses and became certified to groom show dogs.
At a time Collins was the first in the state of Maine and had the distinction of being 001.
Collins’ work is recognized through Westminster. She explains that head of the big show, those involved with the show gather for the Show Dogs of the Year.
During the award show those involved from judging to the grooming are honored — Collins has a Cardinal Crystal Award for Show Dog Groomer of the Year.
While she has been honored for her grooming, Collins also teaches how to show dogs and provides consultation on grooming as well.
She no longer works as she did, she’s mainly focused on teaching and training others.
“I’m mostly interested in teaching these days, I do consulting in Maine for general grooming,” she said.
Collins has been hired to consult for companies looking to expand into grooming and she helps set up the spaces and find the talent. Collins also provides consultation for tools used and how to groom dogs.
She added that she also does grooming courses for maintenance for dog owners, Collins would like to host one in the West Villages but she does admit it can be messy.
Maintenance teaches owners about the proper tools, how to properly groom them, the best way to groom the dogs, among over things.
She hasn’t done any seminars in Southwest Florida, and has mainly worked with show dog clients to groom.
She still grooms show dogs, and it’s mainly through requests.
“I go where I’m needed,” Collins said.
