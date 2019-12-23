NORTH PORT — The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port marked the season with its annual Christmas lunch Dec. 6 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port was organized in 1965 and is a 501©3 nonprofit. The group usually meets at 1 p.m. the fourth Friday of every month, September through May, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port.
The group promotes the beautification and improvement of North Port, encourages Florida-friendly plant material and landscape practices, and supports the conservation of natural resources. It also provides scholarships to North Port students and works with and helps support other local nonprofits like the Backpack Angels and Meals on Wheels.
The Garden Club has several planned activities and trips planned for upcoming weeks, including its popular traditional English Tea, set for 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 28 at Trinity United Methodist, and its huge annual Plant and Garden Equipment Sale, set for March 21.
For more about the Allamanda Garden Club, visit www.allamandagardenclub.com or call 207-404-3494.
