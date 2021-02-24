WELLEN PARK — IslandWalk resident Ellie Sorantino has been hosting various medium art classes.
Subjects have included pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, pastels, watercolors and other media with the meetings every Friday in the community’s arts and crafts room.
Ellie Sorantino and her husband, John, are originally from southern New Jersey where her passion for art began.
She opened “Wind Whistle Studio of Art” and has been teaching art to children and adults for more than 50 years in both New Jersey and Florida.
The classes, which began Jan. 15 at IslandWalk, are for beginner and intermediate art students who have always wanted to create compositions of art, or for those who would like to experience other mediums without the high cost of supplies for each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.