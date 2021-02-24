WELLEN PARK — IslandWalk resident Ellie Sorantino has been hosting various medium art classes.

Subjects have included pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, pastels, watercolors and other media with the meetings every Friday in the community’s arts and crafts room.

Ellie Sorantino and her husband, John, are originally from southern New Jersey where her passion for art began.

She opened “Wind Whistle Studio of Art” and has been teaching art to children and adults for more than 50 years in both New Jersey and Florida.

The classes, which began Jan. 15 at IslandWalk, are for beginner and intermediate art students who have always wanted to create compositions of art, or for those who would like to experience other mediums without the high cost of supplies for each.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments