WEST VILLAGES — While area residents gear up to fight plans for a 7-11 convenience store at State Road 776 and Manasota Beach Road, DiVosta Homes has announced plans Wednesday for a new residential development nearby.
Plans for BeachWalk by Manasota Key call for the construction of 1,675 homes on the 765-acre property just east of State Road 776/Englewood Road.
The development will be located outside the city of North Port at the end of East Manasota Beach Road. It’s just to the south of the Sarasota National development.
A news release from DiVosta Homes released Wednesday indicates the company plans to begin construction of model homes in June. No plans or permits have yet been filed with the Sarasota County Planning and Development Services Department.
According to the news release, the community will include 144 acres of lakes and 226 acres of preserves and green space.
No details were included about the road network within the new community and any connection for East Manasota Beach Road to other thoroughfares within West Villages. It does say the gated community’s main entrance “is located off Englewood Road-S.R. 776, with convenient access to I-75 and U.S. 41.”
A thoroughfare plan for West Villages appears to indicate such a connection.
The news release describes such amenities as a community clubhouse that will include a resort pool, a large fitness facility, community room, a spa, and a fitness/lap pool along with other amenities.
The news release also boasts of an on-site lake-view restaurant bar and grill.
“Active adult buyers seeking a coastal location and an exciting array of recreational amenities and social activities will find it all at BeachWalk,” Richard McCormick, president of PulteGroup’s Southwest Florida Division, said through the release.
Decades ago, the Englewood Area Planning Advisory Board, now defunct, had discussed punching Manasota Beach Road through the Taylor Ranch to River Road, offering another alternative route for South County residents.
Earlier this month a neighborhood workshop took place at New Hope Baptist Church so planners could present plans to residents for a 3,500-square-foot convenience store with 16 gas pumps at the northwest corner of State Road 776 and Manasota Beach Road.
A capacity crowd, according to the Sun, attended the meeting, and voiced objections to the plan. A presentation before the Sarasota County Planning Commission has not yet been scheduled on that proposal.
