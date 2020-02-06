ISLANDWALK — Art in the Afternoon takes a new perspective on art and creativity.
It is held at the Event Center in IslandWalk.
Led by Creative Director Trena Kelly, this program entails an afternoon full of expression and originality.
The performance began as an abstract painting of a man in an orange cap sat on stage in front of an audience of over one hundred people.
Sequentially, two storytellers, Susan McConnell and Ellen Badger, performed their original short stories, illustrating unique perspectives on the background of the piece.
From an Irishman escaping the potato famine of 1845 to a blue-collar worker struggling to see his family, the audience was entertained with two distinct yet satisfying narratives.
Following the stories, Glen Babcock, an experienced musician, sang and performed the song “Sunshine on My Shoulders” as well as playing the accordion; giving the listeners a musical insight to his thoughts on the painting.
Finally, the original artist, Maggie McClellan stepped onto stage to share her genuine motive behind the piece, which was to push herself to be more abstract and free with her art.
This was the routine for one of the four art pieces presented Jan. 22.
Residents of Islandwalk and interested guests filled the Event Center to participate and enjoy the unique performance Islandwalk hosts only three times a year. The next two are at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12 and March 18.
“I’ve been here since it’s began,” said Suzi Mills, a loyal participant in the program. “This is one of my favorite things, I just love it...it’s fun to see the different types of art; paintings, photographs, music, stories, everybody participating is so talented.”
To include as much talent as possible, different art pieces, storytellers, and musicians are established with every show, so returning guests can enjoy fresh, exciting pieces.
Art in The Afternoon began five years ago on behalf of Creative Director Trena Kelly.
“I had seen a similar one up north in the summer,” she says. “After a few changes to include more artwork, I started the program down here by myself.”
With the help of some talented friends and eventually her own committee, Kelly’s program became what it is today; a safe space for imaginative minds to appreciate and share their individuality and talent.
“It was an amazing experience,” Committee member Ellen Badger said. “Before I joined this organization, I never had the opportunity to share my fictional work and share it with people, and the feeling is fantastic, it’s amazing.”
