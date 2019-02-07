SARASOTA NATIONAL — It’s thanks to two dogs that the Sarasota National Creatives group got started.
Sue Inglese, a painter and Joanne Mclaren, who is also a painter, met while at the dog park. From there Mclaren decided to put up a post on Nextdoor, she said it was very informal.
It’s how they met Peg Normandin, who quilts. The three have been working to grow the creatives and get like minded artists together.
The market is a way for other Sarasota National residents and now other West Villages residents together to enjoy and purchase original pieces.
“(I) lived in another community and it had an art club,” Mclaren said.
She wanted to bring something similar to her new community, which is why she reached out to her neighbors after meeting to set up a group.
“We started in the summer of 2017,” Mclaren said.
They had a response of 31 artists and eventually the first market last fall had 17 artisans. So far the group is only working to organize the market as a way to feature the artists in Sarasota National.
“(It) works as a way to get like minded artists together,” Mclaren said.
The group keeps a spreadsheet of the different type of artists who have signed up in order to connect with each other, and have the opportunity to do a market together.
While the plan is to grow the group is taking advantage of season, they do hope it gets bigger.
“(It’s) very much a growing community, people are welcoming and friendly,” Normandin said.
Along with the market the group is also in charge of the art themes for the lobby at Sarasota National, though Mclaren says its mainly paintings that are displayed.
The group is open to anyone who wants to join, and there is still plenty of space available for the show in March.
“Registration has already started, there are 10 people so far,” Inglese said.
There is also no cap on how many artists can sign up, according to Inglese.
To register for the upcoming Sarasota National Creatives artisan market email sncreatives@yahoo.com, the last day to register for a table is March 1 and there is no entry fee.
The Sarasota National Creatives artisan market will begin at 10 a.m. on March 16 at the Palm Club, 25500 National Boulevard, Venice, and the event is free and open to West Villages residents.
