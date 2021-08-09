topical Before school, pool By TAMI GARCIA Gondolier Correspondent Aug 9, 2021 Aug 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Nolan Heaney, 12, keeps an eye on the volleyball at a back-to-school event held Sunday as a celebration before students head back to classrooms on Tuesday. The event was at Renaissance in Wellen Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Mike Neto volunteered to grill hot dogs on the outdoor barbecue poolside during a back-to-school event held at the Wellen Park community of Renaissance. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Viviana Navarro, 9, makes her play during a cornhole tournament at a back-to-school party held Sunday at Renaissance in Wellen Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Susan Geeslin, lifestyle manager at Renaissance in Wellen Park, smiles while having her photo taken alongside Pearla Pignatora, 6, left, and Olivia Miller, 6. GONDOLIER PHOTOs BY TAMI GARCIA Kellen Heaney, 11, prepares to serve during pool volleyball at a back-to-school bash held at Renaissance in Wellen Park on Sunday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Elise Pignatora enjoys pool time with her children Luca, 9, left and Chiara, 4 at a back-to-school party held at the Wellen Park community of Renaissance on Sunday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA School supplies and donations were brought by Renaissance residents during the pool party to celebrate the return of school for students of the Wellen Park community. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY TAMI GARCIA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WELLEN PARK — Renaissance hosted a back-to-school pool party on Sunday with residents asked to bring school supplies or prepackaged snacks to be donated to Toledo Blade Elementary School.In exchange for supplies or monetary donations, guests received a hot dog, chips and drink.Contests and activities held throughout the day included pool volleyball, life-size checkers, cornhole, a mini golf putting green, where kids received prizes for winning and participation. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now City marches forward on new military tribute park Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now City marches forward on new military tribute park Calendar
