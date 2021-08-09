WELLEN PARK — Renaissance hosted a back-to-school pool party on Sunday with residents asked to bring school supplies or prepackaged snacks to be donated to Toledo Blade Elementary School.

In exchange for supplies or monetary donations, guests received a hot dog, chips and drink.

Contests and activities held throughout the day included pool volleyball, life-size checkers, cornhole, a mini golf putting green, where kids received prizes for winning and participation.

