VENICE — Venice is a magnet for leaders in the arts.
Find them at Venice Theatre, Venice Art Center, Venice Symphony and, recently, at Attitudes in Dance.
Attitudes in Dance hosted Broadway choreographer Tracie Stanfield, founder and artistic director of Synthesis Dance in New York City.
Synthesis Dance offers training for pre-professional dancers as well as for an elite touring company of dancers who have performed throughout the world.
Attitudes owner Renata Gaona attended such a school in New York City while growing up in Brazil and, once she had her own school in Brazil, she took students to New York for additional training.
While in New York over Thanksgiving with family, Renata connected with Stanfield.
She was coming to Venice with her partner, Bruce Martin, a percussionist with Tom Tom Club.
Stanfield has an international following. Each summer, she offers an intensive program for intermediate, advanced and pre-professional dancers at her New York studio.
In addition to Stanfield, these classes are taught by principal dancers who are part of the Synthesis faculty at its headquarters in New York City. These instructors include artistic and creative directors from New York and Los Angeles.
Recently in Venice, Gaona’s top students had the opportunity to work with Stanfield.
'MASTER CLASS'
Some 20 teenaged students at Attitudes quickly learned snippets of choreography and a variety of body positions.
Because the Venice participants in this “master class” all had extensive experience as longtime students, they picked up each of the different steps and maneuvers by the second try and most seemed to nail the steps on the first.
As the students were about to warm up, Stanfield had them draw a “T” on each foot.
“It is to line up the heel between the second and third toe,” Stanfield said.
MAKING CONNECTIONS
Renata first met Stanfield in New York about 10 years ago. While visiting Stanfield’s studio, they learned she would be in Venice. They compared schedules and planned the master class for the top students at Attitudes.
The Venice dancers filled the large studio at Attitudes, with just enough space for the first few stand-up maneuvers.
When they switched to another maneuver that involved instructions.
“Close your eyes, step down and open your eyes,” Stanfield said.
She had separate instructions for Renata Gaona's daughter, Victoria.
“Not you, you’re my guinea pig,” she said.
But there were plenty of challenges along the way to get to that place. While the dancers were not all the same, they were willing to try whatever new steps or positions they were given by the instructor.
“Stay in plie,” Stanfield said. “Never in my life have I heard anyone cheer a ‘pas de chat.’”
Translated from the French, it means leap of the cat.
Stanfield said that her studio dancers on Broadway love doing the “pas de chat.”
“Their eyes light up when I say ‘pas de chat,’” she said.
“She’s so good,” Renata said.
It was time to switch to “armography,” which turned out to be just what it sounded like with the dancers’ arms driving the students’ improvised choreography.
“Don’t steal my moves,” Stanfield said with a glint in her eye.
She was there to teach that night, expected the students to copy her footwork and was obviously happy when they did just that.
“Have I asked you to be perfect? Dancing is about finding your edges. I need you to fail more...If the bigger problem is to be too pretty, that’s OK.”
But then she added, “Less pretty, please.”
The teacher was having as much fun as the students.
“I love it when dancers are trained,” she said.
And the dancers were in near perfect unison by the second run-through.
They were encouraged to express their feelings in their dancing.
“I don’t want a monologue, she said. “I want a dialogue.”
She had other teachable moments.
• “You wanted to be grand. You are grand.
• “Did you see intention or did you see a mistake? Don’t worry about the mistakes. This is the place. You are not on stage.
• “I mess up all the time.”
It will not be the last class. Stanfield and Renata Gaona were already making plans for Stanfield’s return to Venice.
