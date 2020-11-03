WEST VILLAGES — IslandWalk residents took part in a fundraiser to help pay for mammograms for those who can’t afford them.
“Pickling for a Purpose” took place between Oct. 19-25 with residents donating proceeds to non-profit established “solely for the purpose of providing no cost mammograms to area women who are uninsured or underinsured and cannot afford the cost of a mammogram,” Sharon Ransom explained.
She said it started with just the pickleball players of the community but then expanded throughout IslandWalk.
It included free giveaways and raffle prizes along with pink pickleball stickers “on which those who could write something in someone’s memory or inspirational words to someone they know struggling with breast cancer or some other sentiment.”
The notes were placed on a “Pickling For A Purpose” banner designed by Venice Print Center.
“We also organized a Dink for Pink ‘dinking’ challenge for teams to sign up for,” she said.
Beth Burgan and Kren McManus were the Dink for Pink champions, going back and forth 823 times, which Ransom called “an insane number.”
“The crazy fact about that contest was that Kren was not able to use her dominant hand due to a medical procedure so she dinked with her opposite hand which made it more difficult to maintain control of the ball,” she said. “They decided to donate 50 cents for every dink. They won two pink hats donated by Viking Pickleball and bragging rights until next year.”
The event raised $8,032.50 in its first year.
“We also had a generous and kind resident who wanted to remain anonymous who matched funds raised up to $2,500 dollars,” she noted, with the $8,032.50 including those funds.
The check was presented to Dollars For Mammograms President Rita Bertler at IslandWalk’s clubhouse pickleball courts.
“The support by the community was overwhelmingly positive and we plan on making this an annual event now,” Ransom said.
