WEST VILLAGES — Cooler weather and holiday decorating can be a dangerous combination.
The Venice Fire Department offers these tips to keep your Christmas bright and safe.
• If you have a real Christmas tree in your home, remember to water it daily. A dry tree increases the danger of fire.
• Inspect all holiday lights before placing them on your tree or around your house.
• Discard all frayed or pinched wire sets.
• Never overload your extension cords by piggybacking them with other cords. This can increase the chance of fire.
• Never run an extension cord through a doorway or window where the action of the door or window can fray the cord over time.
• Replace any worn or damaged electrical cord.
• Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture, curtains, beds or other flammable items.
• Never leave a space heater unattended. If you leave the room, turn the heater off.
• Never place anything on top of a space heater.
• Keep all candles at least 12 inches away from anything flammable.
• Never leave a lighted candle unattended. If you leave the room, blow out the candle.
• Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.
If you would like the Venice Fire Department to conduct a free fire safety inspection of your home or workplace, call 941-480-3030 to set up an appointment.
