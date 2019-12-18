VNsafety121419a

Travis Hardin preps a tree at Alpine Christmas Trees in South Venice. A real tree can add to your Christmas enjoyment but failing to water it daily may make it a safety hazard.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

WEST VILLAGES — Cooler weather and holiday decorating can be a dangerous combination.

The Venice Fire Department offers these tips to keep your Christmas bright and safe.

• If you have a real Christmas tree in your home, remember to water it daily. A dry tree increases the danger of fire.

• Inspect all holiday lights before placing them on your tree or around your house.

• Discard all frayed or pinched wire sets.

• Never overload your extension cords by piggybacking them with other cords. This can increase the chance of fire.

• Never run an extension cord through a doorway or window where the action of the door or window can fray the cord over time.

• Replace any worn or damaged electrical cord.

• Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture, curtains, beds or other flammable items.

• Never leave a space heater unattended. If you leave the room, turn the heater off.

• Never place anything on top of a space heater.

• Keep all candles at least 12 inches away from anything flammable.

• Never leave a lighted candle unattended. If you leave the room, blow out the candle.

• Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.

If you would like the Venice Fire Department to conduct a free fire safety inspection of your home or workplace, call 941-480-3030 to set up an appointment.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments