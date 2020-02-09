It’s season. Your favorite restaurant is slammed and so are its servers.
And it could take just a wee bit longer than usual to get your meal.
So, let’s salute those on the front lines, who get blamed when the kitchen falls behind; have only tips between minimum wage and poverty; feverishly continue waiting tables in their sleep; and wake up remembering that straw they forgot to give you.
Despite what you might think, their recurring nightmares have less to do with you than with themselves.
IN THE WEEDS
“My nightmares have to do with being overwhelmed, getting in the weeds,” said server Kim Hill, who’s been at it for over 40 years.
“I’ve done everything from Waffle House to country clubs, fast food to fine dining, front of house and back.
She’d originally studied accounting in school.
“But that 9-to-5 monotony wasn’t for me. In a restaurant, you never know what you’re going to walk into. It’s an adrenaline rush, a sense of accomplishment.”
Typical of servers who tend to blame themselves first, she still remembers the time she added up a check wrong and had to cover the $20 mistake out of pocket. She even likes to believe that a party of 20 who stiffed her thought the gratuity was included.
Jeff Foxworthy came into her restaurant with his family, and all the kids ordered chocolate milk. The well-meaning comedian decided to help out by taking the milks off her tray.
“You just don’t do that,” she said. “I lost balance, and chocolate milk went all over the place.
“What’s ‘in the weeds?’ Working at peak capacity, but you still can’t get unburied. You’re struggling to get on top of things and back in control. You’re running 20 tables, trying to get the food out of the kitchen, and the kitchen’s probably in the weeds, too. Being in the weeds means losing control.
“You do have a lot of physical and mental control in the profession, which laypeople don’t understand. There is a system, where you can keep a nice, easygoing pace.
In the weeds is the stuff of nightmares.
‘JUST TRY BEING A SERVER’
“I think everyone should spend at least a little time being a server, so they understand,” Hill said.
SPILLS AND PRATFALLS
If servers’ lives were slapstick routines, they might be funnier than they really are.
Jennifer Clark, who’d been waitressing for 15 years, was doing what servers do at Slim’s Bar-B-Q & Grill in Arcadia, carrying a tray full of six Cokes.
“The girl behind me was sweeping the floor, not watching where she was going, and bumped the tray with the broom. The whole tray went all over this little girl. I cleaned her up, gave her a brand-new Slim’s shirt and she was a really good sport about it.”
Dorothy Karter, who has over 40 years in the business, remembered, “I had a party of 13 one Sunday morning, with a long wait for the food. I was carrying their tray through the kitchen door when the server in front of me stopped short. When I stopped, too, the door came back and hit me and the tray, sending all the plates, eggs and pancakes flying. It all landed on the floor in front of the table that had ordered it.”
Ba-dump-bump. Enjoy your meal.
The reality is that, after 40 years in the business and many slips and falls, both Hill and Karter work in pain every day, but have to keep on going.
“My knees are shot,” Hill said. “I’ve got hammer toes. It takes a lot to carry those trays. It’s a physically demanding and mentally draining job. And as you get older, you worry more about the aches and pains.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.