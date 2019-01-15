After a year of waiting West Villages residents have a new traffic light between IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso.
Work on the light began in 2018, with installation complete by December. Testing for the light took around three weeks before it became operational in early Jan.
The light was installed after several accidents occurred at the intersection during the last year. Though the light is the first of many improvements coming to the West Villages in 2019 — a second light will be installed at West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail sometime in 2019.
