Gina Taylor, spokesperson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, talks about the number of children waiting to be matched with an adult at a recent Venice Golf & Country Club Foundation grant ceremony.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will be hosting a "Happy Hour With a Cause" from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 at Wellen Park.
"If you are retired or semi-retired and would like to make a difference in a young person's life, come to the event and learn more information," said Teresa Taft, community volunteer recruiter for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast." "In just one hour a week, you can inspire potential in our local youth."
Wine, cheese and beverages will be served at the free event.
"Come meet the staff and learn more about our organization and what we do in the community," Taft said.
Registration is encouraged.
Call or send a text to Teresa Taft at 941-586-070.
The event will take place at the Wellen Park Welcome Center, 12775 Mercado Drive in Venice.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast serves 10 counties in southwest Florida. Currently, 252 kids are waiting to be matched with a mentor. The organization provides children facing adversity, often those of single or low-income households or families with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better.
