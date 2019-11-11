SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School District and embattled Superintendent Todd Bowden could be close to a deal that would end his tenure by the close of the year.
The school board sent Bowden a document the district made public Monday, outlining a deal that would see Bowden leave the district by midnight, Dec. 31. He would be on paid leave until then, and in the new year, the district would pay him 20 weeks salary, and any sick time and vacation he is due, plus $65,000 in legal fees.
Bowden replied with a statement saying he would take the deal, if the school board approves it at their Nov. 19 meeting.
School board member Shirley Brown, who is currently out of town, told the Sun in a phone interview she has yet to read all the terms of the agreement, but “on the surface, it seems fair.”
Brown and fellow board member Caroline Zucker have supported Bowden, but last week, Brown was one of the four to vote to put him on notice that he could be suspended or fired next month.
“Our district needs to move forward, and I appreciate him for understanding that and helping us do that,” Brown said of Bowden.
Bowden was criticized in a report produced by an independent investigation into his handling of a sexual harassment complaint about one of his top administrators, Jeff Maultsby, filed by Maultsby’s assistant Cheraina Bonner.
Maultsby has since resigned.
Ten days after the report was sent to the district — and subsequently leaked to the media — Bowden offered to leave the superintendent’s position if the School Board gave him a high-paying administrative post and a 10-year contract.
The School Board declined, and last week, at the end of a contentious, hours-long meeting, voted 4-1 to put Bowden on a 30-day notice that board members could suspend him or fire him at or after a meeting in December.
According to the agreement, if the school board agrees to the deal, Bowden will immediately be placed on paid leave of absence with “no job duties” until Dec. 31, except to answer questions regarding the transition to a new superintendent.
Then he will leave the district at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
After the agreement is signed, the school district can appoint an acting superintendent.
The statement from the School Board emailed to media Monday said:
“A mutual separation agreement from the Sarasota County School Board has been presented and accepted by Superintendent Todd Bowden. If the Board approves the agreement during the Nov. 19 school board meeting, the superintendent’s tenure with Sarasota County Schools will end on December 31, 2019.
“Dr. Bowden was hired with the school district in August of 2007 as the Director of the Suncoast Technical College. He was officially appointed the position of superintendent in March of 2017. The Superintendent’s current contract runs from February 20, 2019 through June 30, 2023.”
Bowden’s response was also included in the email.
“For three years I have had the privilege of serving Sarasota County schools as superintendent. I have witnessed excellence among our teachers, dedication between our principals, care from our staff and innovative approaches to learning by our administrators.
“Because of their efforts, our students have excelled academically and are well-positioned to become caring and informed citizens of the world. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve so many, and I hope the next superintendent will further propel this outstanding school district to excel even more.
“Personally, my wife and I plan to remain in the area where our two children will continue their education in Sarasota County schools.”
“I want to put this behind us,” Brown said Monday. “I’m hoping we can put the negativity aside, and get the teachers’ contracts done before the end of the year.”
She stressed that the fighting on the board needs to stop.
“We need to think about the kids, and we need to think about the staff, and we need to move forward.”
