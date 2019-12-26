NORTH PORT — Covered in Braves regalia, more than 7,000 attended the first game held at the new Atlanta Braves spring training CoolToday Park in North Port on March 24.
Mark Wagenschutz retired from Michigan, where he coached baseball and basketball.
He became a bit of a Braves fans when Detroit traded John Smoltz to the team.
“We’re lifelong Tiger fans,” he said. “I’ve been kind of a Braves fan, but not a die-hard. But now we are.”
His wife, Kim Wagenschutz, said they are looking forward to the multiple uses of the facility.
“Honestly, that’s why we bought season tickets — so we could use this park year round. We’re year-round residents and we have a 6-year-old and we’re looking for clean family fun,” Kim Wagenschutz said.
For Joyce Dales, it is generational. Her father started her interest.
“My dad was an original tortured Red Sox fan. He passed away right after they won in 04,” she said, becoming momentarily emotional. “If he could be here now to have this so close to North Port and Port Charlotte, it would be a dream-come-true for him.”
A legendary appearance
In the middle of the fourth inning, the crowd exploded in applause as Braves legend Hank Aaron was announced and waved to the attendees. Aaron held the home run record, besting Babe Ruth’s 714 home runs.
He smiled as the crowd at the North Port stadium cheered and erupted into shouts of “Hammerin’ Hank!”
Those checking out the stadium all were appreciative of the look and work of the crew at CoolToday Park.
“We’ve been to a lot of different stadiums — it’s outstanding,” Mark Wagenschutz said.
His mother-in-law, Angie Genna, agreed.
“I love this stadium. It’s been an asset to our neighborhood. It’s just wonderful; state of the art.”
An at-capacity crowd watched the game at CoolToday Park on a mostly sunny Southwest Florida day — temperature a warm but not blistering 82 degrees — with the first pitch taking place at 4:09 p.m.
Fans came from throughout the region and parts afar, including autograph seekers checking out the new park, and longtime fans thrilled with the new spring training facility so close to home.
The West Villages-located facility is a $125 million complex paid for through a variety of sourcing, including the Braves, the city of North Port, West Villages, Mattamy Homes, Sarasota County and Florida.
An official ribbon-cutting for the facility took place as fireworks blasted off over left field. Taking part in the ribbon cutting were Braves Vice Chairman Emeritus John Schuerholz, along with Braves officials Chip Moore, Greg Heller, Mike Dunn and Dean Taylor; West Villages President Marty Black, Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines, Enterprise Florida President Angela Suggs, North Port Mayor Chris Hanks and CoolToday’s Jaime Di Domenico.
The Braves asked veterans to stand for a moment of praise to the Lee Greenwood standard, “God Bless the U.S.A.” followed by Taylor Ranch Elementary School students in West Villages singing the national anthem, while area veterans were holding an expansive American flag that stretched from left to centerfield.
The ceremonial first pitch came from Terry Pendleton, the latest player added to the Braves Hall of Fame. He is an All-Star, National League MVP from 1991 and three-time Gold Glove winner.
Larry Hansen lived in Atlanta for 15 years from 1975-1990.
“When they were bad,” he said with a smile.
But he started watching them and was hooked long-term.
“I became an Atlanta fan and stuck with them,” he said.
The Sarasota National resident has been impressed with the Braves.
“The players are embracing the fans and I like the fact that they’re going to be doing stuff all year long.”
The 90-acre facility will be the Braves’ home for at least the next 30 years. It first came out as a concept in winter 2015 before it was announced to area officials in March 2016. Groundbreaking was in October 2017.
The team will play its entire home season at the North Port season starting next season.
Frank and Carrie Leontitsis said they didn’t hesitate when it came to the chance to purchase season tickets.
“We got five-year season tickets right here,” Carrie Leontitsis said.
“We were easy targets,” he said.
As the ceremonial events were about to get underway, the Leontitsises had two words to say.
“Go Braves,” they said simultaneously.
