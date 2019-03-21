WEST VILLAGES — Beach Club members are ready for baseball.
The season ticket holders flocked to CoolToday Park on March 17 to pick up tickets and their parking passes for Sunday’s game. They got to see the new park.
As the final touches continued on CoolToday Park, Beach Club members enjoyed music, ballpark eats, drinks and a chance to check out the view from their seats.
The event also allowed fans to check out all the Braves merchandise in the team store and a chance to grab a drink at the tiki bar. The tiki bar won’t open until April 20, but Beach Club members got early access.
One of those fans was Ann Roginsky, who has been a Braves fan since 1966. Roginsky lives in Port Charlotte, but she’s excited to have the Braves here.
“(I’m) glad, looking forward to it,” Roginsky said.
She’s working on converting her friend Mary Phillips who is a Phillies fan. Though despite this Phillips still enjoys watching the games and likes how close the park is.
“I’m just glad to have the opportunity to come,” Roginsky said.
Both women are looking forward to Sunday and they’re ready for the first pitch.
A little closer to the park, IslandWalk resident Mary Squire is also ready. Though Squire said her husband is the one who is more excited, while he couldn’t be there on Sunday she enjoyed the park.
“My husband is very excited,” Squire said.
She was looking forward to the other community events that the Braves plan to host in the park after the first game.
“It’s awesome, it’s nice (that) it’s something we can do more than once,” Squire said.
She’s looking forward to enjoying all the other things the park has to offer. Squire plans to attend the different events at the park with her sister-in-law Betsy Denote.
“My sister-in-law-enjoys having fun,” she said.
The pair visited the park together and both live in IslandWalk, so for them its an added perk of being so close to the park.
Tanya and Vic Skidmore are also looking forward to having the park close to their home in Venice.
“It’s exciting we’re gonna have a place five minutes away with pro ball,” Vic said.
The couple said they were looking forward to the park opening and being able to enjoy games and the community events.
Vic says he’s looking forward to the concerts and having heard some big names may be coming to the venue.
“It’s amazing, it’s going to stimulate the economy,” Vic said.
Beach Club Members can pick up their tickets and parking passes at the Box Office daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Saturday.
CoolToday Park is located at 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port.
To see what’s going on at the park join the Braves from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for the open house at CoolToday Park.
To keep up with what’s going on at the park visit www.facebook.com/cooltodaypark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.