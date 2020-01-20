WEST VILLAGES - Singers, musicians and entertainers of all kinds were encouraged to attend open auditions Jan. 19 at Cool Today Park, host of the Atlanta Braves Spring Training.

This was their opportunity to highlight their talent in front of Braves staff to be considered to perform at a Braves home game at Cool Today Park for their upcoming spring training season.

Talented people from throughout the region took part in the afternoon. 

Singers, dancers, magicians and even acrobatic dogs were among the many individuals who attended the event, highlighting their talents.

Spring Training begins for the Braves on Feb. 22 when they host the Baltimore Orioles. 

