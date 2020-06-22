ENGLEWOOD — Emergency officials are on the scene of a vehicle crash on South River Road, north of Winchester Boulevard.
The crash happened at 2:42 p.m. Monday near the curve in the road.
South River Road is shut down in both directions from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard.
Emergency workers are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.