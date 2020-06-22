ESriverroad062320

Emergency workers on the scene of a crash on River Road. The road is closed to traffic from U.S. 41 to Winchester. Please avoid the area.

 PHOTO COURTESY ENGLEWOOD AREA FIRE CONTROL DISTRICT

ENGLEWOOD — Emergency officials are on the scene of a vehicle crash on South River Road, north of Winchester Boulevard.

The crash happened at 2:42 p.m. Monday near the curve in the road.

South River Road is shut down in both directions from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard.

Emergency workers are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

