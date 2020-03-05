Grand Palm hosted its first-ever Caffeine and Car Show on Leap Day, Feb. 29.
The event was at the parking lot of the community’s Palm Pavilion.
Many different vehicles including vintage and newer models were on display for guests to peruse and admire, all the while enjoying free coffee.
PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
