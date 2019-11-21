VENICE — Thousands of people attended the four-day Chalk Festival at the Venice Municipal Airport grounds.
Hundreds of artists took part in the event that transformed acres of runway into art, including a re-imagining of a huge megalodon in 3-D — which has earned a record for its size.
The Chalk Festival is hosted through a nonprofit arts organization.
The first day was delayed for a few hours by lightning.
The theme for the 2019 Chalk Festival was “Garden of Wonder, which the group said was “a tribute to the marvels of the natural world and the human imagination.”
It was the 12th year the festival took place at the airport.
