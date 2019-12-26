WEST VILLAGES — After years of leading West Villages, it was quietly announced longtime official Marty Black was leaving the operations — staying on as a consultant.
Black led much of West Villages growth since June 2014 and stepped away, officially, in November. He had been general manager, president and vice president through the years.
Rick Severance, who previously worked at Babcock Ranch, has taken over his reins.
Black remained busy in 2019, helping make changes to West Villages maps as the improvement district chairman.
The area affected is the new town center set to be built after the completion of West Villages Marketplace.
Black said the town center project had been delayed by the Army Corps of Engineers.
“We’re going as fast as the (regulations) allow,” Black said.
West Village also wants to annex a corner of U.S. 41 and River Road. If the city annexed 44 acres, West Villages would put in an activity center like the Morgan Family Community Center.
After three years at Babcock Ranch, Rick Severance took on the new role at West Villages.
Severance took over for Paul Erhardt, who had been president since 2017.
In his new role, Severance oversees development at West Villages.
“I think what I’ll bring is great builders,” Severance said.
Prior to his appointment, Severance helped launch Babcock Ranch, the first solar-powered town in the U.S.
While the roles are similar, West Villages is further along in planning and development which appealed to Severance.
“It’s very established,” Severance said.
The town center will unify West Villages, he hoped.
“It’s exciting in creating a sense of place, (and) capitalizing on something that successful,” Severance said.
Severance hopes to also have more walking and biking trails to make it more accessible for residents.
He hopes to bring a few aspects of Babcock Ranch to West Villages — mainly environmental and green living initiatives.
“I think good stewardship and bringing that for healthy living is one of the metrics,” Severance said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.