NORTH PORT — A few energized exchanges highlighted a joint meeting between the North Port City Commission and North Port’s all-volunteer Charter Review Advisory Board.
But in the end, took no action on issues such as commission pay, whether their jobs are full- or part-time, redistricting, caps on “non-essential” spending, among other topics.
The sides tweaked, for instance, new plans for rotating the mayor’s seat among the five commissioners, and for having three district and two at-large seats, using 2020 census returns as the basis for change.
The existing formula is five districts, one commissioner for each.
A pair of charter revisions approved need public hearings before going on the ballot in August or November, however.
“We disagree on all sorts of things,” Charter Review Advisory Board vice chair Justin Willis said in closing the evening session that ran more than three hours. “But (residents) get to vote … and the majority wins the election.”
The volunteer Charter Review Advisory Board and North Port’s five commissioners had met since last year and seemed to agree the city charter needs fixing. The thinking was that North Port grows quickly and charter tweaks would match that pace and expectations. Voters have the final say, however, to the charter, which spells out the rules for governing the city.
The six advisory members at tables facing the commissioners at City Hall would argue with them, which Mayor Debbie McDowell interrupted, deeming things at points as “back and forth, work-shopish banter” for her “different level of expectation.”
One point drawing heat was over the commission’s budget and its pay. The Advisory Board’s David Duval rattled off commission spending for salaries, travel and supplies of nearly $460,000 in 2019, or a 27% bump in five years, he said. That equaled about $91,000 for each of the five seats. Duval noted North Port’s median income is around $26,500.
The argument was whether commission pay remained an internal issue or would go before voters, whether being a city commissioner is a full or part-time job — a charter change.
“I’ll make it short and sweet,” Duval said. “(Commissioners) get paid too much,” at which point he laid out the numbers.
City manager Pete Lear downsized those figures to about $305,000 when fees to city lobbyists and state costs were factored in, however.
Still, Duvall’s math — and his suggestions that commission positions are more ceremonial — were off, Vice Mayor Jill Luke countered, arguing that work hours are long, that she had campaigned on regular office hours and answering constituent calls.
“You’re going to get what you voted for,” she said of possibly making the position part-time and lowering the pay.
Pay had even split the Advisory Board, its chair Cory Hutchinson said.
“The Advisory board, as a whole … is divided on this,” he said.
The move to place commission compensation before voters died for lack of action.
But the five did agree to a proposed charter question allowing for the mayor’s position to be on rotation and removing the word “consecutive” from existing terms; that an incoming mayor may choose not to serve and a sitting mayor may retain the seat; that the incoming mayor cannot appoint someone who is not currently serving as mayor unless there is a supermajority; and if the incoming mayor refuses the role (as does the remainder of the commission), the incoming mayor should be compelled to serve.
Members also agreed to the revised charter proposal to redistrict, having staff determine how to best implement the modifications.
Voters have the final say to a charter change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.