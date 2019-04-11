Grand Palm hosts Chicks with Sticks every Wednesday (except on lunch days), at 10:30 a.m. in the community’s clubhouse, for those to gather in the lobby to enjoy crocheting and knitting, implemented by resident Dorri Brooke. All skills and levels are welcome to participate, sharing their projects, ideas, all the while enjoying a relaxing, laid-back setting.

