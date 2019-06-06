ISLANDWALK — It’s Joyce Turner’s hope that Citizens Concerned for Democracy can wrap up this season with no waste.
Turner says the group is planning a zero waste potluck dinner to close out it’s season. The idea came after attending several events in IslandWalk and seeing garbage left behind.
“It’s our end of the year meeting and we decided to do without any waste,” Turner said.
The idea is that residents who are attending to bring their own plates, cups, cutlery and other reusable items to the dinner along with food. Turner says she tried to start on her own street, and only had a few people try it.
She’s hoping that the 150 member group in IslandWalk will help it spread to other streets. Many of the streets in IslandWalk host their own street parties and usually leaves waste behind.
Though for now she’s hoping her group can start the changes for the rest of the community.
“I hope it will be 100 percent green,” Turner said.
She wants to see others in the community do the same as a way to limit the trash created.
Turner says that the community has a plenty of events and this would be a great way to help reduce waste across all parts of the neighborhood.
She’d like to see it again the future, while the group winds down for the season it’ll start meeting again in September.
Citizens Concerned for Democracy is a left leaning group that discusses a variety of topics and also features speakers.
Turner says they have politicians from local elections, state elections, and a variety of groups discussing several topics, like the Sierra Club. She added that they hear from all sides.
The group meets once a month and members put together topics and speakers for the events.
“We really started out as neighbors that had similar views,” Turner said.
Those interested in joining in September can email cc4democracy@gmail.com for more information.
