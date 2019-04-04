ENGLEWOOD — Welcome Boca Royale – the newest community in the West Villages.

Boca Royale by Neal Communities is located on Golf View Drive – just a short car ride to the beach, stores, restaurants and more. With new homes starting in the mid $200s, there are options for nearly every lifestyle. This gated 1,000-acre community features a full range of resort-style amenities, an 18-hole golf course and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Here’s what you can expect at Boca Royale.

Get Your Game On

Boca Royale Golf & Country Club is a semi-private club that has a few amenities open to the public (such as dining and golf) and many more amenities reserved for Club Members. Enjoy spectacular views of the elegantly manicured golf course from the Georgian-styled Clubhouse. The 18-hole, par 72 golf course includes a driving range, putting green, sand bunker, chipping/pitching area and Pro Shop. The Clubhouse tennis facilities also include 6 lighted Har-Tru clay courts.

Enjoy New Community Amenities

Take your pick of activities from tennis, pickleball, fitness and wellness, bocce ball, croquet, dining and a wealth of organized social activities, all embodying the country club lifestyle. Visit the spa, relax by the resort-style pool, or leverage the clubroom facilities.

Royale Home Options

Choose from a range of new home options from vacation villas to luxury estate homes ranging from 1,600 to 3,200 square feet. Prices range from the mid $200’s to $600,000+. Choose a new home from a collection of home designs and desirable floorplans with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2 or 3 car garages. Call us or come by for a visit and tour our Clubhouse and model showcase homes. We look forward to seeing you!

Learn more by visiting www.mywestvillages.com/boca-royale or call 941-214-9760.