NORTH PORT — The West Villages community of IslandWalk will present its first stage show this month, thanks to resident Vincent Scarsella.
Scarsella, who started the theater group at the community, has been eyeing putting on a show at the community. Scarsella who is an attorney turned author, wrote “Practical Time Travel.”
“It’s adapted from a short I wrote and it’s about the emotions,” Scarsella said.
The play tells the story of a man who buys a book to try and use time travel to go back and change his life. What he wants to change?
Scarsella wrote the play and Jon Fedkiw directed the show when it premiered in January in Lakeland — Fedkiw also oversees Just Write! Lakeland.
“Jon’s group performed the play in January and it was successful,” Scarsella said.
Scarsella said he and Fedkiw got to talking about bringing the show to IslandWalk. While Scarsella would love to see the IslandWalk players perform the play, he said that won’t happen until 2020.
Scarsella added that the group is still too new and they’re not there yet. But his goal is to get them there and he hopes to eventually expand to having other writers and original plays put on by the IslandWalk players.
For now bringing the January cast down was the best way to perform the show at IslandWalk.
“Mark wanted to branch out,” Scarsella said.
Mark Craycraft, the lifestyle director at IslandWalk, has been supportive of the idea of having a play done at the community.
For Fedkiw this is an opportunity to take the show on the road, something that he’s been wanting to do.
“It’s a great opportunity, when we started the organization in 2017 I wanted (to do this),” Fedkiw said.
Fedkiw said that they were very on board to bring the show down from Lakeland.
“(It’s) great exposure for the group,” Fedkiw said.
His goal has been to expand past Lakeland and the Central Florida region. Both men hope IslandWalk residents enjoy the show and are able to escape reality for 90 minutes.
“It’s highly entertaining and it’s one of my favorites,” Fedkiw said.
Fedkiw added it’s engaging and people can expect a very compelling piece.
He said it is an opportunity to see accomplished actors performing the piece.
“(I) hope to provide a good show,” Fedkiw said.
“Practical Time Travel” will premiere at 7 p.m. on May 11 at IslandWalk, tickets are $20 and the event is BYOB. Tickets can be purchased by using IslandWalk’s automated system. The show is open only to IslandWalk residents.
Residents from other communities are invited with an IslandWalk resident or they can contact Scarsella at vlscarsella@gmail.com.
