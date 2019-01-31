Singing Valentines
The Lemon Bay Chord Company is once again offering singing valentines for your loved one this year. For $35 a barbershop quarter will sing two love songs and present your valentine with a rose at the location of your choice.
The quartet will be available anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 13, 14 and 15. In the Venice area contact Jim at 941-223-1425.
Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to normal hours, seasonal Saturday hours run are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April.
