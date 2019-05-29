Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The museum will be closed from May 20 through June 16 so that new windows and doors can be installed on the 1927 structure. The museum will reopen on June 17 at 10 a.m.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60-plus and adults with vision challenges. Help your neighbors maintain their independence by driving. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center (WRC) invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
Hearing loss group meets
The Hearing Loss Association of America Sarasota/Manatee Chapter Lunch & Learn is at noon the second Wednesday of each month at the Sarasota North Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. A hearing loop is installed; the chapter provides communication access real-time captioning, so hearing is not stressful. It’s $5 for lunch or bring your own.
Members and guests are always welcome; no RSVP required. Visit: HLAS.org.
