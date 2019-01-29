Contact Diane Wedge at: dianeWedge.VWC@gmail.com. Provide credentials and proof of liability insurance to participate.
Walking group
The Saturday Morning Walking Group meets at 8 a.m. at Volunteer Park on the island of Venice at the end of the Publix shopping center and completes up to a 2.5-mile walk on Venetian Waterway Park at your own pace. All are welcome. Call 941-412-1620.
Veterans’ stories
Don Moore, a correspondent for Sun newspapers, which includes the Venice Gondolier Sun, writes about area veterans. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact donmoore39@gmail.com.
Kids volunteer
Kids can get involved in volunteering for charity and your neighborhood’s recycling by collecting aluminum cans and turning them in for cash to help build a home for Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County. Take cans to Venice Scrap Metal, 181 James St., Venice. Call 941-493-6606, ext. 228.
Mixed Choir seeks singers
The Gulf Coast Community Choir, a 501©(3) multi-ethnic adult mixed choir in Sarasota, seeks singers. All voices are welcome. Specially needed are male voices and altos. Call 941-379-0232, Carol Poteat-Buchanan, to arrange for an audition.
Venice Art Center courses
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., has a course selection guide that offers over 400 classes given by 52 instructors. For details or to register for a class, call 941-485-7136; visit: VeniceArtCenter.com.
Pickleball
Pickleball is at the Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice: Mondays (excluding holidays) 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Intermediate+; 2-5 p.m., Beginner; 5-8 p.m. Open Play/Social Play.
A pass costs $20 and is good for 10 visits to any indoor county pickleball center. You can drop into any session you want. Call: 941-861-5000.
Walking club
The Salvation Army’s Walking Club, 1051 Albee Farm Road, meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9-10 a.m. (except holidays); public is welcome.
Exercise in a cool, safe place while listening to music and chatting with fellow walkers. No fee; walk at your pace. Call 941-484-6227.
Our Mother’s House needs donations
Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities can always use donations of laundry detergent, diapers and cleaning supplies for the moms and children. Call Joyce Scott, program director, at 941-485-6264.
Donate life
LifeLink is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organ and tissue recovery for transplantation. Contact LifeLink of Florida for more information on organ and tissue donation, 800-262-5775.
To register as an organ and tissue donor, visit: DonateLifeFlorida.org or LifeLinkFoundation.org.
Habitat seeks volunteers
Volunteers are needed to work in the Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County ReStore Monday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; flexible times and hours. Call 941-493-6606; visit: HabitatSouthSarasota.org.
WRC programs
The Women’s Resource Center, 530 U.S. 41, Bypass S, Suite 5A, Brickyard Plaza, Venice, supports women with centers in Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice. Programs like “Get Connected” and “Challenge” offer opportunities for women to navigate life transitions, discover new skill sets, explore effective communication, and meet new people. Contact Chris Braun, 941-747-6797, cbraun@wrcmanatee.org, or visit: TheWomensResourceCenter.org.
Joey O photo display
Photographic works on canvas by Joseph John Orchulli II, a.k.a. Joey O, are on display at The Cottage Art Gallery in Nokomis. Visit: JoeyOMusic.com.
