Downtown Art Classic
The 18th annual Downtown Venice Art Classic, a Howard Alan art show, will be Saturday & Sunday, March 2 and 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on West Venice Avenue. Call 561-746-6615; visit: artfestival.com.
Showtime Benefit
The Showtime Benefit’s annual variety show at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., downtown Venice, is Saturday, March 2 at 3 p.m. and will be filled with local talent. Proceeds from a portion of ticket sales, a 50/50 raffle and donations will go to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
Tickets are $22, available at Venice Theatre. Call the box office, 941 488-1115, venicestage.com.
Nautical Swap Meet
South Venice Yacht Club, 4425 Yacht Club Drive, South Venice, will hold a swap meet and open house Saturday, March 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with food and music.
Bring nautical gear to sell, swap, donate, such as kayaks, small boats, electronics, fishing gear, and boating accessories for a suggested donation. Or just come by to check out the club. Email Connie Anderson at conniesvyc@gmail.com to reserve a space today and receive a reservation form. Call or text Connie at 503-329-6439.
Grandparenting Conference
John Stonestreet, president of Colson Center for Christian Worldview and co-host of Breakpoint, will speak on grandparenting Tuesday, March 5, 7-9 p.m., at New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail, South, Venice.
Cost: $15 per individual; $25 per couple. Registration includes a complimentary copy of “A Practical Guide to Culture: Helping the Next Generation Navigate Today’s World.”
RSVP to Jeff Rogers at 616-450-5117 or: jrogers@colsoncenter.org or online at: newlifevenice.org.
Mardi Gras
Venice MainStreet will hold a Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Crawl Tuesday, March 5, 5-8 p.m. with several bands playing in 24 downtown locations. Go to: visitvenicefl.org.
