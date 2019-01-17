Eagles Tribute Tour
“Hotel California” Eagles Tribute Tour will appear at these local venues: Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, March 11, 7 p.m.; Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, April 4 & 5, 7 p.m.; Charlotte Performing Arts Center at Charlotte County High School, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda, 7 p.m.
Tickets at: tickets.sunevents.com.
Loveland Center fundraiser
The Loveland Center Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held Monday, March 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Founders Golf Club, 3800 Golf Hall Drive, Sarasota.
Sponsorships are available. Contact the Office of Philanthropy at 941-218-2984 or philanthropy@lovelandcenter.org.
Loveland Center, Venice, helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities live their lives to the fullest.
Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. In addition to normal hours, seasonal Saturday hours run from October through April (11a.m. – 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month).
Big Brothers sought
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast is recruiting men to be mentors for male youths, ages 6-18, waiting for a Big Brother in both their Community-based and School-based Mentoring programs.
To make a positive impact on a young man’s life and ignite his potential within and for more information about becoming a Big Brother, contact Rose Bloch, central intake coordinator, at 941-488-4009 or rbloch@bbbssun.org.
Snook Haven exhibit
Venice Museum & Archives (VMA), 351 S. Nassau St., Venice, displays its new seasonal exhibit: “Snook Haven: The History of Movies, Mischief, and Music on the Myakka.”
VMA’s hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first and third Saturdays of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.
Sunday Fun Day
For an afternoon of free fun, try Golf Croquet at the Sarasota County Croquet Club at Wellfield Park, Venice, Sundays, 3-5 pm. Mallets provided. Call 941-900-4081 to register in advance. TWIG donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and non-relative care to shop for clothing items and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay for bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing donations are accepted on the fourth Monday of every month, 4-6 p.m.
For more information about what The Twig does to encourage and inspire foster families and to see their wish list, visit: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; www.TheTwigCares.com.
