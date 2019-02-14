Democratic Club meets
The Venice Area Democratic Club will meet Saturday, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m., in Naar Hall, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
Speaker Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, will provide a debrief on the 2018 results in Sarasota County and insights into issues experienced by Florida election offices.
VADC’s spring brunch fundraiser will be at Venice Yacht Club Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m., with WEDU-TV’s “Florida This Week” Rob Lorei as host. Music by Jimmy Bones. Tickets are $50 at: VeniceDemocrats.org.
Date Change: KMI talk
The special talk on the history of the Kentucky Military Institute by Larry Humes, planned for Feb. 12, has been changed to Monday, Feb. 25, 1-2 p.m., at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. Humes is a 1965 KMI graduate. International Questers Chapter 1355 sponsors the free event. Call Sheila Williams, 732-778-8375.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.