Fireworks at South Jetty
Venice’s annual free Independence Day fireworks display on July 4 will last an estimated 30 minutes at the South Jetty starting shortly after 9 p.m. It can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis, and boats should be anchored by 8:30 p.m. Venice Inlet closes to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m.
‘Kids Art Camp’
Venice Art Center, 390 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, will hold three sessions of a Kids Art Camp, sponsored by Dick and Julia Hyman. Session 3: July 8-18; Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1. There will also be Mix-it up Fridays, listed separately.
For more information, call 941-485-7136; visit:
SVCA July 4 BBQ bash
On July 4, South Venice Civic Association will host an afternoon community celebration at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, featuring Bandana. Cover fee at the door is $10, kids under 12 are free. Beer, wine, burgers, dogs and barbecue will be available for purchase, along with outdoor and indoor games for the kids, 2-6 p.m.
Purchase tickets at the door or in advance — 941-493-0006, info@southvenicebeach.org or at the SVCA office, 720 Alligator Drive, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Seniors Blue Book University
SBB University and its panel of experts will speak June 24 at Suncoast Technical College — Sarasota, 4748 South Beneva Road, Sarasota, from 10 a.m.-noon as we discuss all aspects of your health from your head to your toes. Advice will be given by general physicians, a neurologist, vein specialist, audiologist/hearing aid specialist, spinal care and pain management doctor, and wellness center.
Event is free but RSVP is required. Call 941-351-3630 to reserve.
Food Bank of Manatee
The Food Bank of Manatee County encourages the community to donate and volunteer. Donations will be matched dollar for dollar. To register to pack and distribute summer hunger bags, visit: mealson wheelsplus.org/ssh.
Bluegrass Bash
Southwind Bluegrass Band, New Horizon, and the Heartland Jam Band take the stage on Saturday, June 22, 1 p.m., at the Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash. The concert will be in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, a superior rated RV camping facility, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave., located 7 miles north of Arcadia, U.S. Hwy. 17. Call 941-467-2051; email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com, visit: heartlandbluegrass.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.