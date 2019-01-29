Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club (TARC) holds open meetings the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 South Harbor Drive, Venice, at 7 p.m. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327.
The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice, at 10 a.m. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: TamiamiARC.org.
TWIG donations
The Twig, 826 Pinebrook Road, Venice, welcomes all children in foster, kinship and nonrelative care to shop for clothing items and shoes free of charge in a boutique-like environment that is just for them. Monetary donations help pay bills and buy clothing to stock the boutique.
Clothing donations are accepted on the fourth Monday of every month, 4-6 p.m.
For more information about what The Twig does to encourage and inspire foster families and to see its wish list, visit: Facebook: TheTwigCares; Instagram: @thetwigcares; Twitter: @TheTwig316; TheTwigCares.com.
Food needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: soups, complete meals in cans, jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice.
Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
