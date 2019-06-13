ISLANDWALKIslandWalk dads can enjoy a free Father’s Day concert on the lawn presented by The Groove Makers. Along with free music, there will be free ice cream and mini-desserts for those who attend. The concert will be on the event center at the gazebo, at 7 p.m. June 16. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.
IslandWalk CERT is encouraging residents to reduce their carbon footprint with its upcoming recycling kick-off barbecue. Along with encouraging IslandWalk residents to reduce their carbon footprint, the event will feature CERT presentations, a 50/50 raffle and magic presented by Gary Roberts. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own plates, silverware and cups. No water bottles will be handed out during the event. The event is $12, with $6 going back to the IslandWalk CERT program. Join IslandWalk CERT at the event center starting at 5 p.m. June 28 for the recycling barbecue. Tickets can be purchased through www.islandwalkwestvillages.com/events.
Take it back to the 1970s as DJ Mike Hartman plays hits from the 1970s at the IslandWalk Event Center. IslandWalk residents can shake their groove thing starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 to hits from the era. The event is free and open to the first 180 IslandWalk residents who register via the IslandWalk registration system.
Kettle of Fish comes to IslandWalk on July 11. Enjoy a variety of hits from the Rolling Stones, the Neville Brothers, Jimi Hendrix, and others played by Kettle of Fish. The event is limited to the first 160 IslandWalk residents, cost is $16 and residents can register via the online registration system. Kettle of Fish will play IslandWalk at 7 p.m. July 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.