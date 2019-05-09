IslandWalk
IslandWalk residents Ashley and Justin Bloomquist will host a beach bash for residents on May 16. Enjoy food and drinks, along with live music for IslandWalk residents and their guests.
Enjoy spending time with friends from 5 p.m. to sunset on May 16 at Shark Tooth Concessions, 208 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. …
The Alter Eagles will play IslandWalk on May 18 at the event center. Made up of military veterans and civic minded musicians, the group comes together to play music by the Eagles. The Alter Eagles will play live at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the IslandWalk event center.
Tickets for the Alter Eagles are $24 and the event is open to the first 234 residents to register.
Tickets can be purchased via the IslandWalk online registration system. …
Catch comedian Keith McGill at IslandWalk on May 23. McGill has performed across the U.S., on cruises and has been a feature on XM radio. He is known for quick-witted and lively comedy, McGill provides commentary on all facets of life including his own insight as a black man in America.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and show starts at 7 p.m. on May 23. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased via the IslandWalk online registration system, the event is open to the first 234 people. …
Dance the night away to your favorite hits from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and more when IslandWalk resident Mike Hartman spins for the oldies dance party on May 25.
The event is free and open to the first 180 who use IslandWalk’s online registration system.
Enjoy the oldies dance party starting at 7 p.m. on May 25, doors open at 6 p.m. …
Have lunch with neighbors at the IslandWalk Memorial Day on the Lanai Celebration. Live music will be hosted by Ashley and Justin Bloomquist, as you enjoy lunch.
Price to enjoy lunch is $12 and is open to residents, to see a full menu check out the community newsletter.
Enjoy music, food and friends starting at 11:30 a.m. on May 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.