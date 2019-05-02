IslandWalk
“An Evening to Remember” with Dick and Kammy comes to IslandWalk on May 5. The event brings all of your Broadway favorites right to the IslandWalk clubhouse. Enjoy the multimedia show featuring hit Broadway tunes put on by IslandWalk residents Dick and Kammy.
The event is open to the first 200 residents that register via the online registration system. Tickets for the event are $12.
Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and event starts at 7 p.m.
IslandWalk resident Vince Scarsella brings his original play “Practical Time Travel” to the IslandWalk stage. A story of a man who believes he can change his regrets through time travel, and begs the question ‘if I could go back in time, what could I change?’
Tickets for the event are $20 and the event is BYOB, doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased via the IslandWalk online registration system.
The Alter Eagles will play IslandWalk on May 18 at the event center. Made up of military veterans and civic minded musicians, the group comes together to play music by the Eagles. The Alter Eagles will play live at 7 p.m. on May 18 at the IslandWalk event center.
Tickets for the Alter Eagles are $24 and the event is open to the first 234 residents to register.
Tickets can be purchased via the IslandWalk online registration system.
Gran Paradiso
Catch the excitement of the Kentucky Derby at Gran Paradiso on May 4. The event will benefit All Faith’s Food Bank’s backpack program at Gran Paradiso. There will be a 50/50 raffle, a hat contest, raffles and plenty of prizes. There will also be music from EC Listening. Some light appetizers will be provided, those planning to attend are encouraged to bring additional snacks and beverages.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person and kids 16 and under are free.
For more information contact Carole Myles, cmyles252@gmail.com, Kevin & Judy Shaughnessy, judyand kevin@gmail.com or Ali Johnston, westvillages realty@gmail.com.
Grand Palm
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Grand Palm clubhouse. The event is BYOB and those attending are encouraged to bring snacks. The party is $5 to attend.
Grand Palm’s Cinco de Mayo party will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the clubhouse, it’s $5 to attend. Visit the clubhouse for more information.
Grand Palm will host a $30 jewelry class May 7 hosted by Lynne Cirillo in the clubhouse. The event is open to Grand Palm residents and will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for more information visit the clubhouse.
New residents to Grand Palm can partake in the upcoming new resident orientation on May 22. Learn about your new community at the free event. Registration for the new resident orientation is required, visit the clubhouse for more information.
The new resident orientation will take place from at 4 p.m. May 22 at the Grand Palm clubhouse.
Enjoy a sunset party at the Lighthouse Grill on May 25 with your fellow Grand Palm residents. $10 gets you live music and a cruise on the pontoon boat.
For more information visit the clubhouse. Enjoy the sunset party from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 25 the Lighthouse Grill, 260 Maryland Avenue, Englewood.
