WEST VILLAGES — CoolToday Park opened in the spring of 2019 with its first spring training game — but quickly became a spot for other events as well.
It has its own full-service dining option with the Tomahawk Tiki Bar.
It has also added a farmers market, fun runs, baseball games and camps for teens and kids along with a night where it hosted a night to watch a North Port girl performing on “America’s Got Talent.”
North Port’s Emanne Beasha ended in the Top 10 of the “AGT” contestants.
At a CoolToday Park viewing party Aug. 27, fans had their phones out to vote. Her performance impressed judges and received a standing ovation from crowds watching at CoolToday Park, where the show was live-streamed to a crowd of more than 500 in the West Villages.
The new Braves Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at CoolToday Park. It returns Jan. 8.
The Venice Symphony presented a patriotic pops concert May 25 with fireworks.
Also at the park was the North Port Freedom Festival.
The Fourth of July celebration for the city takes place at CoolToday Park with a “chance to celebrate Independence Day together with good food, lively entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display.”
Also in July, a three-day girls baseball camp is sponsored by American Girls Baseball — an offset of All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association.
