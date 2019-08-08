CoolToday Park hosted Play in the Park day for kids and their families Aug. 4. The program has been held the first Sunday of the month from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., weather permitting. Kids of all ages and their families and/or guardians join in on a fun-filled day featuring on-field kickball, wiffle ball and children younger than 12 are welcome to run the bases every half hour. The next Play in the Park will be held Sunday, Sept. 1. For more information call 941-413-5000, or visit CoolToday’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark
Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA
